BP, Valero Texas City refineries flare on power blip

HOUSTON Aug 25 A power blip on Thursday caused flaring at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) and Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) refineries in Texas City, Texas, the city's emergency management director said.

Bruce Clawson, the director, said the blip caused flaring at both plants "to some degree."

An alert sent out by the emergency management department said flaring was "ongoing and very visible." Spokesmen for the companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)