Japan's TonenGeneral restarts CDU after inspection

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 29 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refining unit, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, restarted its sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on Nov. 24, a fire department official said on Tuesday.
TonenGeneral had shut the CDU for non-scheduled checks but declined to provide further details.
The CDU had been shut from Nov. 9, the fire department said previously. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.