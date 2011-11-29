Japan's TonenGeneral restarts CDU after inspection

TOKYO Nov 29 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refining unit, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, restarted its sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on Nov. 24, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

TonenGeneral had shut the CDU for non-scheduled checks but declined to provide further details.

The CDU had been shut from Nov. 9, the fire department said previously. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)