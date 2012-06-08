版本:
2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Japan's TonenGeneral to restart Kawasaki CDU -sources

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, is set to restart the 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000 bpd Kawasaki refinery, near Tokyo, in mid- to late-June after planned maintenance, industry sources said.

TonenGeneral acknowledged it has been conducting maintenance at the refinery's oil processing units for about a month since mid-May, but declined to identify which of the three CDUs at the plant was currently shut.

