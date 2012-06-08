UPDATE 1-Japan's TonenGeneral to restart Kawasaki CDU -sources

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
* TonenGeneral: conducting turnaround from mid-May for 1 month
* No.1, No.3 CDUs shut for turnaround in March-Apr -sources
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu, is set to restart a 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000-bpd Kawasaki refinery near Tokyo in mid- to late-June after planned maintenance, industry sources said.
TonenGeneral said it has been conducting maintenance at the refinery's oil processing units for about a month since mid-May, but declined to say which of the three CDUs at the plant was currently shut.
TonenGeneral has planned a major scheduled shutdown at the Kawasaki refinery in the first half of this year, its director, David Csapo, had told Reuters, but he did not elaborate.
The company also said it conducted a separate turnaround at the Kawasaki refinery from mid-March for about a month, without saying which CDU was affected.
But industry sources said the 67,000 bpd No.1 CDU and the 83,000 bpd No.3 CDU were shut for maintenance some time in March and April.
TonenGeneral, 22.2 percent owned by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil, operates three refineries in Japan, with total crude refining capacity of 661,000 bpd.
The company also invests in a 50:50 joint venture with Mitsui Oil, Kyokuto Petroleum Industries, which operates the 175,000 bpd Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo.
The TonenGeneral group has no other refinery maintenance scheduled this year other than the one now under way at the Kawasaki refinery, the sources added.
