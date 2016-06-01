版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 22:21 BJT

Exxon Mobil shuts hydrocracker compressor at Torrance, California refinery

HOUSTON, June 1 A hydrocracker compressor at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles went down Tuesday morning, as source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Repairs on the unit are expected to take more than two weeks, the source added.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)

