UPDATE 1-Total restarting FCC at Port Arthur refinery-sources

* Refinery began overhaul in mid-September

* Restart expected to finish by end of of week

(Updates with Total no comment, details)

HOUSTON, Nov 7 Total Petrochemicals (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restarting a 80,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit after a seven-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The unit was part of a planned overhaul at the refinery that began in mid-September. Also included were portions of a crude distillation unit and a coking unit, the sources said.

A Total spokesman declined to discuss operations at the Port Arthur refinery.

The FCC restart is expected to finish by the end of the week, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)