Total Port Arthur refinery flare malfunctions-filing

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Nov 20 A safety flare at Total Petrochemcial's 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery malfunctioned on Friday, leading to release of volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regulators.
The flare lost its pilot light, which ignites hydrocarbons being burned off by the refinery, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
A safety flare burns off hydrocarbons a refinery cannot process due to malfunction or shutdown. By using the flare, a refinery can prevent a explosion.
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.