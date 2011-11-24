Total Port Arthur refinery steam unit shut -filing

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
HOUSTON Nov 24 A major steam-producing unit at Total Petrochemicals (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery shut down on Thursday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
The loss of the unit triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Steam is used to generate electrical power and for crude oil distillation in the petroleum refining process. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.