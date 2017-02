HOUSTON, Sept 12 A coking unit at Total Petrochemicals USA's (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrel per day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery suffered a blow-out Sunday night, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

Traders said on Monday that a crude unit at the Total refinery was shut over the weekend for unplanned repairs. A coking unit refines residual crude into feedstock for other refining units or into petroleum coke, a coal substitute. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)