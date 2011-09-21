版本:
Total launches work at Port Arthur, Texas refinery

 Sept 21 Total (TOTF.PA) launched a 45-day
plantwide turnaround at its 232,000-barrels-per-day refinery in
Port Arthur, Texas late last week, sources familiar with
refinery operations said.
 Units undergoing planned work include a gasoline-making
fluid catalytic cracking unit, a coker and a crude unit, the
sources said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)

