Oct 16 Total Petrochemicals (TOTF.PA) 232,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported a flare system malfunction on Saturday, according to a notice the company filed with state pollution regulators.

"It appears that a compressor shutdown which oversupplied the flare gas recovery system leading to the diversion of additional gas to the flare system for a period of 39 minutes," according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)