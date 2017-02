Nov 9 Total Petrochemcials (TOTF.PA) on Wednesday reported sulfur recovery unit (SRU) 5 shut down at its 232,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"Upon attempted restart the pilot could not be established and the unit would not restart," the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)