TABLE-Japan refiners halt berthing ops due to typhoon

Sept 21 Following is the status of berthing operations at Japanese refineries as a strong typhoon approaches central Japan on Wednesday, according to a Reuters survey.

Despite disruptions to berthing operations, none of the refiners reported any impact on oil refining or truck oil product shipments.

Typhoon Roke was moving northeast at 35 km per hour with winds of up to 216 kph and is projected to land somewhere between central and eastern Japan near Tokyo by late evening on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

More than 1.3 million people were advised to evacuate on Tuesday as Roke approached Japan, threatening the industrial city of Nagoya with heavy rain and landslides.

Company Refinery Status of berthing ops

JX Muroran normal

Sendai halted

Negishi halted

Mizushima halted

Marifu normal

Oita halted

Kashima halted

Osaka halted

TonenGeneral Sakai halted

Kyokuto Petroleum Chiba halted

Idemitsu Hokkaido normal

Chiba halted

Aichi halted

Tokuyama normal

Cosmo Oil Chiba halted

Yokkaichi halted

Sakai halted

Sakaide halted

Showa Shell Yokkaichi halted

Seibu Oil Yamaguchi normal

Toa Oil Keihin halted

Fuji Oil Sodegaura halted

Taiyo Oil Shikoku normal (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)