UPDATE 1-Valero plans to run refineries up to 95.6 pct capacity

HOUSTON, Nov 1 Independent refiner Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 14 refineries are expected to run between 92.8 and 95.6 percent of their combined total throughput capacity in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company announced on Tuesday.

Two of Valero's refineries in Texas are undergoing planned work in the fourth quarter, reducing combined throughput at the company's plants, 12 of which are in North America, one in South America and one in Europe.

Valero's primary market is the United States, but the company also supplies retailers in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America.

Valero expects its seven Gulf Coast refineries to have a combined total throughput between 1.52 million and 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter as refineries in Three Rivers and Corpus Christi, Texas, perform overhauls on select units.

The Gulf Coast plants have a combined total throughput of 1.6 million bpd.

The San Antonio-based company plans for its three Mid-Continent refineries to run between 430,000 and 440,000 bpd. Those refineries have a combined total throughput of 505,000 bpd.

Valero's two North Atlantic refineries are expected to have a combined total throughput between 440,000 and 460,000 bpd. The refineries in Quebec City, Quebec, and Pembroke, Wales, have a combined total throughput of 505,000 bpd.

The two California refineries are expected to run between 270,000 and 280,000 bpd in combined total throughput. Their maximum combined total throughput is 305,000 bpd.

Valero, unlike many refiners, lists the production capacity of its refineries in total throughput which includes all feedstocks going into a refinery not just crude oil.

Valero has said the total throughput more accurately reflects the production capacity of its refineries. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)