HOUSTON Nov 7 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay area refinery in Benicia, California, was flaring Monday due to an equipment malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.

The refinery released sulfur dioxide due to the malfunction, according to the notice filed with California Emergency Management Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)