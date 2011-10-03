Valero says no production impact from Benicia flaring

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said production was not impacted by a malfunction that triggered flaring on Monday morning at its 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Benicia, California.
The flaring was set off by an instrumentation problem at the refinery, said Valero spokesman Bill Day. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.