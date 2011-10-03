Valero says no production impact from Benicia flaring

Oct 3 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said production was not impacted by a malfunction that triggered flaring on Monday morning at its 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Benicia, California.

The flaring was set off by an instrumentation problem at the refinery, said Valero spokesman Bill Day. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)