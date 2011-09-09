Valero says output unhurt at Benicia, Calif, refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Sept 9 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said on Friday that a planned maintenance on a pump within a hydrocracker unit (HCU) at its 144,000 barrel-per-day refinery at Benicia, California, had no material impact to production.

The company reported emissions due to work on a pump in the refinery's HCU in a filing with state regulators on Friday. [ID:nWNAB5437] (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)