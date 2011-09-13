Valero: Benicia output not hurt by compressor trip

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Sept 13 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said a compressor trip at an unidentified unit in its 144,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Benicia, California, had no material impact on production.

The company reported emissions of sulfur dioxide due to an equipment malfunction, in a filing with state regulators on Tuesday. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum, Soma Das in Bangalore and Erwin Seba in Houston)