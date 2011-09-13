Valero: Benicia output not hurt by compressor trip

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said a compressor trip at an unidentified unit in its 144,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Benicia, California, had no material impact on production.
The company reported emissions of sulfur dioxide due to an equipment malfunction, in a filing with state regulators on Tuesday. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum, Soma Das in Bangalore and Erwin Seba in Houston)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
