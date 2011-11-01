版本:
UPDATE 1-Valero weighs options for Californian refineries

 * Valero CEO mum on details about California options
 * Gasoline prices expected to rise due to state policies
 (Adds details, background)
 HOUSTON, Nov 1 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N)
chief executive said on Tuesday the independent refiner was
weighing options for its two California refineries due to the
state's economic policies.
 "We think their policies turn their back on the negative
economic impacts," Valero CEO Bill Klesse said in a conference
call with Wall Street analysts when asked about a carbon
cap-and-trade plan recently adopted by California.
 "As for us, we're looking at our options," Klesse said. He
declined to provide further detail on what options Valero may
be considering.
 Policies adopted by the California Air Resources Board to
implement the state's anti-greenhouse gas law, including the
cap-and-trade plan, could add up to 33 cents to the price of a
gallon of gasoline in California in the coming years, according
to an industry analyst.
 "There's no question the CARB rules are going to
dramatically increase the cost of energy in California," said
David Hackett, president of Stillwater Associates of Irvine,
California. "Klesse's the only guy talking about it."
 California, the nation's largest gasoline market, has some
of the highest per-gallon motor fuel prices due to its
geographic isolation from crude and refined production in other
areas of the United States.
 Valero and fellow San Antonio-based refiner Tesoro Corp
(TSO.N) donated 52.8 percent of the funds for a $10.6 million
campaign in 2010 to put the anti-greenhouse gas law on hold.
The campaign was overwhelmingly defeated.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

