UPDATE 1-Valero weighs options for Californian refineries

* Valero CEO mum on details about California options

* Gasoline prices expected to rise due to state policies

(Adds details, background)

HOUSTON, Nov 1 Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) chief executive said on Tuesday the independent refiner was weighing options for its two California refineries due to the state's economic policies.

"We think their policies turn their back on the negative economic impacts," Valero CEO Bill Klesse said in a conference call with Wall Street analysts when asked about a carbon cap-and-trade plan recently adopted by California.

"As for us, we're looking at our options," Klesse said. He declined to provide further detail on what options Valero may be considering.

Policies adopted by the California Air Resources Board to implement the state's anti-greenhouse gas law, including the cap-and-trade plan, could add up to 33 cents to the price of a gallon of gasoline in California in the coming years, according to an industry analyst.

"There's no question the CARB rules are going to dramatically increase the cost of energy in California," said David Hackett, president of Stillwater Associates of Irvine, California. "Klesse's the only guy talking about it."

California, the nation's largest gasoline market, has some of the highest per-gallon motor fuel prices due to its geographic isolation from crude and refined production in other areas of the United States.