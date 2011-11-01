版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 2日 星期三 00:09 BJT

Valero weighing options for California refineries

 HOUSTON, Nov 1 Independent refiner Valero
Energy Corp's (VLO.N) chief executive said on Tuesday that the
company was weighing options for its two California refineries
due to the state's economic policies.
 "We think their policies turn their back on the negative
economic impacts," Valero CEO Bill Klesse said in a conference
call with Wall Street analysts when asked about a carbon
cap-and-trade plan recently adopted by California.
 "As for us, we're looking at our options," Klesse said. He
declined to provide further detail on what options Valero may
be considering.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐