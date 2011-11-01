Valero weighing options for California refineries

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
HOUSTON, Nov 1 Independent refiner Valero
Energy Corp's (VLO.N) chief executive said on Tuesday that the
company was weighing options for its two California refineries
due to the state's economic policies.
"We think their policies turn their back on the negative economic impacts," Valero CEO Bill Klesse said in a conference call with Wall Street analysts when asked about a carbon cap-and-trade plan recently adopted by California.
"As for us, we're looking at our options," Klesse said. He declined to provide further detail on what options Valero may be considering. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: