Valero Corpus Christi reports flaring in West Plant-agency

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
HOUSTON, June 11 Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas refinery reported flaring in its West Plant to the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee on Monday morning.
"Operating conditions within the Valero West Plant facility have made flaring necessary at this time," the committee said. Nearby residents were not required to take protective action.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year