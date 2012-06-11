版本:
Valero Corpus Christi reports flaring in West Plant-agency

HOUSTON, June 11 Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas refinery reported flaring in its West Plant to the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee on Monday morning.

"Operating conditions within the Valero West Plant facility have made flaring necessary at this time," the committee said. Nearby residents were not required to take protective action.

