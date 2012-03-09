Valero reports off gas compressor shut at Corpus Christi

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 Valero Energy Corp on Friday said the complex 7 off gas compressor was shut for maintenance at its 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident happened around 10:23 am local time, Thursday, the filing said.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.