Valero: No material impact from Corpus Christi crude unit work

July 2 Valero Energy Corp said there was no material impact to production from maintenance work on overhead fans in a crude unit at the west plant of its 142,000 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

Company spokesman Bill Day said the work was carried out over the weekend.

