2012年 6月 26日

Valero ops unaffected by compressor trip at Corpus Christi

June 26 Valero Energy Corp said Tuesday there was no effect on production from a compressor trip on a hydrotreater at its 142,000 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas refinery.

Valero reported the equipment failure at the refinery on Saturday.

