Valero reports flaring at Corpus Chrsti East refinery -agency

HOUSTON May 29 Valero Energy Corp.'s 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Tuesday in the East Plant due to a malfunction, according to a notice filed with the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.

"Operating conditions within the Valero East facility have made flaring necessary at this time," according to the notice.

