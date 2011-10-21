Valero Houston continues post-power outage recovery

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 88,000 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery was continuing maintenance work related to a Tuesday morning power interruption, a company spokesman said.
The brief power interruption Tuesday morning affected the steam supply at the refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.
Steam is used in the refining of crude oil and to reduce pollution from the plant's emission systems. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.