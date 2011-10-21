Valero Houston continues post-power outage recovery

HOUSTON Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 88,000 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery was continuing maintenance work related to a Tuesday morning power interruption, a company spokesman said.

The brief power interruption Tuesday morning affected the steam supply at the refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Steam is used in the refining of crude oil and to reduce pollution from the plant's emission systems. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)