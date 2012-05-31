版本:
Valero says no impact to output at Houston refinery

May 31 Valero Energy Corp said production at its 88,000-barrels-per-day Houston refinery was not affected by a leak detected Thursday morning.

"The leak was quickly contained," company spokesman Bill Day said. "There were no injuries and no impact to the surrounding area."

The cause and nature of the leak were still under investigation, the company added.

