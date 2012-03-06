UPDATE 2-Valero: Production units missed by Memphis fire

* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform
* Refinery fire related to turnaround work
* Three people injured, one in critical condition
HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp
said no production units were involved in a fire at its
180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.
The fire broke out at the refinery's flare platform at 3
p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on a
turnaround, the company said.
"No other units were involved, refinery production was not
affected," Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.
A Memphis Police Department spokeswoman had said the blaze
broke out in a warehouse at the refinery.
One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition,
said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.
A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in
August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for
weeks.
The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market
with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet
fuel and petrochemicals.