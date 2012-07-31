Valero says Port Arthur refinery to reach full rates in Q4

NEW YORK, July 31 Valero Energy said
Tuesday it will bring the hydrocracker at its
290,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas to full
rates in the fourth quarter after completing work in the third
quarter.
The San Antonio-based refiner recently expanded the coker at
the Port Arthur plant to 95,000 bpd from 85,000 bpd. It also
expanded its crude and vacuum units, helping the plant to
process heavy sour crude.
Valero also said in its second-quarter earnings release that
it will bring an ongoing project at its 205,000-bpd St. Charles
plant in Norco, Louisiana to completion at the end of this year
and expects full operation at the refinery in second quarter
2013.
The company completed major turnaround projects at the St.
Charles and the 156,000-bpd McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas in
the second quarter.
It reported $1.4 billion operating income in the second
quarter, up from $1.3 billion in the same period last year, due
to higher margins in its Midwest, West Coast and East Coast
refineries and an additional 342,000-bpd throughput following
its acquisition of the Pembroke plant in the United Kingdom and
Meraux in Louisiana.
Refinery margins in the Gulf Coast were weaker, partially
offsetting its income gains, Valero stated.
Valero reported a 92-percent drop in its ethanol production
margins from a year earlier, as high inventory levels in the
industry weighed on margins.
The ethanol segment of its business logged operating income
of $5 million operating in the quarter.
The company significantly reduced ethanol production rates
in July due to the negative margins, rising corn prices, and
high inventory levels, it said.