Valero says McKee FCC pump malfunction in Texas has no impact

HOUSTON, March 7 Valero Energy Corp
said on Wednesday that a pump malfunction on the
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its
156,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas,
would not have a material impact on production.
Valero reported emissions from the malfunction to Texas
pollution regulators on Tuesday and the notice was posted online
Wednesday.
"At McKee we reported emissions due to a problem yesterday
with a pump at the FCC," said Valero spokesman Bill Day on
Wednesday. "There was no material impact to production."