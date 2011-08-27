版本:
Valero reports emissions at McKee, Texas, refiner

NEW YORK Aug 27 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said in a filing with regulators on Saturday that flaring due to equipment malfunction in complex 3 at its 170,000 barrel per day refinery in McKee, Texas, caused excessive emissions.

The company said it reduced emissions from Flare Fin Number FL-1.

