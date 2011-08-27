Valero reports emissions at McKee, Texas, refiner

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
NEW YORK Aug 27 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said in a filing with regulators on Saturday that flaring due to equipment malfunction in complex 3 at its 170,000 barrel per day refinery in McKee, Texas, caused excessive emissions.
The company said it reduced emissions from Flare Fin Number FL-1.
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: