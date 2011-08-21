版本:
2011年 8月 22日

Valero reports Sunray, Texas, refinery malfunction

HOUSTON Aug 21 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 156,000 barrel per day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, reported a malfunction on Saturday to Texas pollution regulators.

A vacuum vapor compressor malfunctioned in Complex 3 in the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

