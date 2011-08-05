UPDATE 4-Fire shuts Valero's 180,000-bpd Memphis refinery

* Heater explosion at 80,000-bpd east crude unit

* Fire lasted about 25 minutes, no injuries reported

* Other units were already down due to power outage

* One of two crude units may restart "fairly quickly"

* Gasoline futures lead complex, diffs gain after outage (Adds prices in para 3, context in third section)

By Antonita Devotta and Soma Das

BANGALORE, Aug 5 A fire forced Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) to shut both crude units at its 180,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, but there were no injuries and one unit could resume quickly.

A heater explosion on the 80,000-bpd east crude unit at 7:25 a.m. CDT (1225 GMT) caused the shutdown of the two crude units, spokesman Bill Day said. A power outage prior to the blast had already taken all other production units offline.

U.S. RBOB gasoline RBc1 futures rose by more than 2 percent, leading oil market gains as traders braced for reduced gasoline supply at the end of the summer driving season.

The fire, currently under investigation, was extinguished in about 25 minutes, according to Day.

The fire could delay the restart of the other production units knocked out of operation by a transformer failure hours before the fire broke out, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

Day said it was unclear if the early morning power outage was related to the fire on the crude unit.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the crude units remain shut. We do not have an estimate at this time for the length of the outage," he said.

There is a possibility of the 100,0000 bpd west crude unit returning to service "fairly quickly," Day said.

One source familiar with the situation told Reuters that both crude units at the refinery are likely to be shut for three to four days after the fire. Another source said the damage to the east crude unit heater looked like "a major repair."

"It won't be back soon," the source said.

GASOLINE PRICES GAIN

Gulf Coast gasoline differentials gained about a half cent per gallon on news of the explosion and fire at the refinery, while August RBOB futures rose 2.15 percent or 5.89 cents to $1.7961 a gallon by 3 pm EDT.

Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline traded 0.75 cents higher earlier on Friday but erased some of its gains to trade up a half cent at 9.75 cents under the September RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in the Gulf market rose a quarter cent to 2.25 cents over September heating oil futures.

Valero had been planning to begin restarting the other units including the 70,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker on Friday, when the heater exploded on the east crude unit, according to the sources.

The refinery primarily processes light and sweet crude oil received primarily through the Capline pipeline and are distributed via truck-loading racks at three product terminals, barges, and a pipeline directly to the Memphis airport.

Nearly all the production is in light products, including regular and premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals.

An Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) terminal in the vicinity is operating normally, company spokeswoman Rachael Moore.

DAMAGE AT REFINERY UNDER ASSESSMENT

All personnel and contract employees have been accounted for at the refinery, Day said. The refinery employs about 310 individuals, according to the company website.

The fire was first reported on the website for local WMC-TV, which said people from surrounding areas had felt the blast. It showed images of a huge plume of black smoke rising into the air shortly after the fire.

"I have no reports of injuries from the fire itself. I'd heard that emergency responders were being treated at the scene because of the heat and for things like smoke particles in eyes, but nothing significant," he said.

Refinery personnel are conducting a damage assessment, which could take about one or two days, but said they had monitored air quality and found no impact to the community, Day added.

About 135 fire fighters were on site, and one refinery worker with minor injuries was treated and released immediately, according to Keith Staples, battalion chief at the Memphis Fire Department.

"We still haven't determined how the fire started but we have crews on site investigating," Staples said. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Soma Das in Bangalore, Erwin Seba in Houston, Jeffrey Kerr, Selam Gebrekidan and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Leff)