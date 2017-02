NEW YORK, Aug 5 Both crude units at Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Memphis, Tennessee are expected to be shut for three to four days after a fire on Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.

A company spokesman said the fire was extinguished about 25 minutes after being reported at around 7:25 a.m. local time at one of the refinery's crude units.

"The refinery's emergency response team and the Memphis Fire Department responded, and the fire was extinguished by 7:50 a.m.," spokesman Bill Day said in an email. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)