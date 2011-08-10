UPDATE 1-Valero Memphis refinery to be shut for wks-sources

* Refinery could restore partial output within two weeks

* Valero says no estimate for Memphis restart

* Fire-hit crude unit repairs to take months

HOUSTON, Aug 10 Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery will be shut for at least two weeks for repairs following a Friday fire, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Valero spokesman Bill Day declined to discuss a restart date for the refinery and said there is no estimate for when production will resume.

Valero would only be able to restore partial production within two weeks from the Friday fire, with the 100,000 bpd west crude distillation unit able to restart in that timeframe, according to the sources.

The refinery's 80,000 bpd east crude distillation unit, where a heater exploded and burned on Friday, will remain shut for an estimated four to eight weeks of repairs and overhaul, according to the sources. The work could take longer than two months, one of the sources added.

Crude distillation units undertake the initial refining of crude oil, manufacturing feedstocks for all other units at a refinery.

Valero has also been weighing bringing forward overhaul work planned for spring 2012.

"It depends on if they get the contractors and supplies," one of the sources said. "They won't be able to do some of the work planned for the spring."

Workers at the refinery continue to check for damage to the west crude unit from the fire to see if it suffered any heat damage as the east crude unit heater burned, according to the sources.

Crews have started removing the damaged east crude unit heater.

Also work is underway to check for electrical power problems from an early Friday morning power outage that preceded the fire by about 5 hours.

Valero was making plans to bring in refined products to meet its supply contracts, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)