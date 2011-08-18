UPDATE 1-Valero's Memphis refinery west crude unit operating

* Valero cuts Mid-Continent output guidance by 50,000 bpd
* Says east crude unit to remain shut until September
(Recasts with crude unit back in production, other
details)
HOUSTON, Aug 18 The 100,000 barrel per day
(bpd) west crude distillation unit at Valero Energy Corp's
(VLO.N) 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery resumed
production on Wednesday night for the first time since an Aug 5
fire, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
"The west crude unit is up and running," said Valero's Bill
Day.
San Antonio-based Valero has begun restarting the
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker which had been
shut since an Aug. 5 power outage that preceded the fire by
several hours.
"The only thing at the refinery that is not restarting is
the east crude unit," Day said.
A heater on the east CDU exploded on the morning of Aug 5,
igniting a fire. The Memphis refinery will only be able to
operate at about half its capacity while the 80,000 bpd east
CDU remains shut for repairs until September, Valero said on
Thursday.
Repairs on the east CDU were expected to take four to eight
weeks, sources have told Reuters.
Also on Thursday, Valero cut by 50,000 bpd its guidance for
throughput at its Mid-Continent U.S. refineries to between
370,000 bpd and 380,000 bpd for the third quarter due to the
shutdown at the Memphis refinery.
The company's Mid-Continent refineries also include plants
in Sunray, Texas, and Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Valero also said its third-quarter operating expenses are
expected to increase 25 cents to $4.05 per barrel due to the
shutdown.
Valero has been working all week to restart the west CDU
and the FCC, sources familiar with refinery operations told
Reuters.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted a waiver
for the sale of winter-blend gasoline in western Tennessee due
to the shutdown of the refinery.
Winter-blend gasoline is easier to produce, but is not
meant to prevent smog formation in warmer weather like
summer-blend gasoline.
Valero has said the waiver to sell winter-blend gasoline
would prevent shortages of gasoline while the refinery was
shut.
The Memphis refinery is also the supplier of jet fuel to
the Memphis airport where FedEx Corp (FDX.N) has a key shipping
hub.
A crude distillation unit conducts the initial refining
producing most of the feedstocks for all other units.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)