UPDATE 1-Valero's Memphis refinery west crude unit operating

HOUSTON, Aug 18 The 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) west crude distillation unit at Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery resumed production on Wednesday night for the first time since an Aug 5 fire, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

"The west crude unit is up and running," said Valero's Bill Day.

San Antonio-based Valero has begun restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker which had been shut since an Aug. 5 power outage that preceded the fire by several hours.

"The only thing at the refinery that is not restarting is the east crude unit," Day said.

A heater on the east CDU exploded on the morning of Aug 5, igniting a fire. The Memphis refinery will only be able to operate at about half its capacity while the 80,000 bpd east CDU remains shut for repairs until September, Valero said on Thursday.

Repairs on the east CDU were expected to take four to eight weeks, sources have told Reuters.

Also on Thursday, Valero cut by 50,000 bpd its guidance for throughput at its Mid-Continent U.S. refineries to between 370,000 bpd and 380,000 bpd for the third quarter due to the shutdown at the Memphis refinery.

The company's Mid-Continent refineries also include plants in Sunray, Texas, and Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Valero also said its third-quarter operating expenses are expected to increase 25 cents to $4.05 per barrel due to the shutdown.

Valero has been working all week to restart the west CDU and the FCC, sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted a waiver for the sale of winter-blend gasoline in western Tennessee due to the shutdown of the refinery.

Winter-blend gasoline is easier to produce, but is not meant to prevent smog formation in warmer weather like summer-blend gasoline.

Valero has said the waiver to sell winter-blend gasoline would prevent shortages of gasoline while the refinery was shut.

The Memphis refinery is also the supplier of jet fuel to the Memphis airport where FedEx Corp ( FDX.N ) has a key shipping hub.

A crude distillation unit conducts the initial refining producing most of the feedstocks for all other units. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)