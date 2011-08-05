Valero Memphis refinery production units offline

HOUSTON Aug 5 All production units at Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery were offline on Friday following an early morning power outage and mid-morning fire, a company spokesman said.

An early morning power outage due to a transformer failure knocked all production units but the Memphis refinery's crude distillation units out of operation on Friday, said Valero spokesman Bill Day.

A heater explosion on the refinery's east crude distillation unit at 7:25 a.m. CDT (1225 GMT) on Friday shut the refinery's two crude units and could delay the restart of the other production units, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)