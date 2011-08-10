Valero Memphis refinery to be shut for wks -sources

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
HOUSTON Aug 10 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel per day Memphis, Tennessee refinery will be shut for at least two weeks for repairs following a Friday power outage and fire, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
Valero spokesman Bill Day declined to discuss a restart date for production at the refinery and said there is no estimate for when production will resume. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)