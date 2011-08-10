Valero Memphis refinery to be shut for wks -sources

HOUSTON Aug 10 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel per day Memphis, Tennessee refinery will be shut for at least two weeks for repairs following a Friday power outage and fire, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Valero spokesman Bill Day declined to discuss a restart date for production at the refinery and said there is no estimate for when production will resume. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)