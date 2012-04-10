版本:
Valero reports restart at Memphis, TN refinery -filing

April 10 Valero Energy Corp reported the restart following maintenance of its 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery, in a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The overhaul at the refinery began on March 1 and was scheduled to last for five weeks.

