REFILE-UPDATE 1-Valero shuts all units at Meraux refinery after fire

July 23 Valero Energy Corp said all
units at its 125,000 barrel-per-day Meraux, Louisiana, refinery
were shut following a fire early Sunday.
    "A full damage assessment is still under way at the Meraux
refinery," company spokesman Bill Day said on Monday.
    The units will remain down while repairs are made to the
crude unit and related utilities, Day said.
    A leaking exchanger at the refinery caught on fire at about
1:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, a report filed with
the U.S National Response Center showed.
    "It is believed that it was leaking crude oil," the report
said.
    The fire was extinguished on Sunday with no injuries.
 
    The refinery can process medium sour crude oil and produces
premium products.

