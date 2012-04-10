Valero restarting Meraux, Louisiana plant after outage

UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
HOUSTON, April 10 Valero Energy Corp's 125,000-barrels-per-day Meraux, Louisiana refinery was restarting on Tuesday after a morning power outage, a company spokesman said.
"There was flaring at the refinery as production units were safely shut down," Valero spokesman Bill Day said. "The restart process has begun. The refinery will take the time necessary to complete a safe restart of production units."
Power was lost at the refinery at about 9:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT) and restored at about 11 a.m., Day said.
* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results