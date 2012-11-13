版本:
Valero Port Arthur, TX, refinery reports emissions from FCCU

Nov 13 Valero Energy Corp reported
emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit
(FCCU) at its 292,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
    "Operations troubleshot FCCU-1241 start-up issues and
stopped flaring as quickly as possible. Incident is under
investigation," said the filing, made with the Texas Commission
on Environmental Quality. 
    The company earlier said it had restarted an FCCU and was
increasing to planned rates.

