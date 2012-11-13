Valero Port Arthur, TX, refinery reports emissions from FCCU

Nov 13 Valero Energy Corp reported emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 292,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. "Operations troubleshot FCCU-1241 start-up issues and stopped flaring as quickly as possible. Incident is under investigation," said the filing, made with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The company earlier said it had restarted an FCCU and was increasing to planned rates.