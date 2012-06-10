版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Valero Port Arthur refinery gasoline unit malfunctions-filing

HOUSTON, June 10 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCC) malfunctioned and was taken out of production on Friday at Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Workers at the refinery were attempting to restore the FCC to normal operation, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

