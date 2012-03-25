Valero's Port Arthur refinery coker malfunctions-filing

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
HOUSTON, March 25 A delayed coking unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
A water seal unexpectedly blew on the coker, which triggered the safety flare at the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The water seal was restored, but the flaring may continue through Wednesday.
A coker increases the amount of refinable material in a barrel of crude oil and makes residual crude into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: