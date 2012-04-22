Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU malfunctions -filing

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
HOUSTON, April 22 A hydrocracking unit (HCU) malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
The refinery also reported flaring on Friday night, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center, In that incident, a pressure safety valve opened, triggering the refinery's safety flare system. The flaring ended when the valve was blocked in.
A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production from a barrel of crude oil.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.