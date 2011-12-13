UPDATE 1-Valero reports power outage at Port Arthur refinery

Dec 13 Valero Energy Corp reported a brief power outage on Monday at its 287,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response.

The power blip lasted for 10 minutes, the filing showed.

The company was investigating the cause of the power outage.

The outage resulted in emissions of 100 pounds of hydrogen sulfide and more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide at the refinery at about 8:45 p.m. local time on Monday.

The filing did not identify the unit involved in the flaring.

The company had reported a delayed coking unit (DCU-843) wet gas compressor snag on Friday in a filing with state regulators

Valero, on Monday, said production at the refinery was not impacted due to the snag and the DCU was operating at planned rates.

The refinery can process 100 percent sour crude oil -- of which up to 80 percent can be heavy sour crude -- and its products include conventional, premium and reformulated gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals, among others.or go to )