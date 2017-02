Nov 10 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported emissions from delayed coking unit (DCU) due to a snag at its 287,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

There were also emissions from crude unit and atmospheric vacuum unit, a part of crude distillation unit, the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The release of emissions were ongoing, the filing added. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)