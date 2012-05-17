版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 23:11 BJT

Valero says Port Arthur coker at planned rates

May 17 Valero Energy Corp said Thursday the coker at its 292,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas was at planned rates.

Earlier the company had reported a coker compressor trip at the refinery, but did not shut the coker.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐