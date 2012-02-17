Valero reports WGC trip, emissions at Port Arthur

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 17 Valero Energy Corp reported hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide emissions at its 287,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after a wet gas compressor (WGC) tripped, causing the coker to flare on Thursday, according to a filing with regulators.
The company was troubleshooting and making adjustments to the unit, the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.
The company had earlier reported with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that it had shut off feedstocks to a delayed coker unit (DCU) due to a power supply glitch at the refinery on Thursday.
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* 2017 installation guidance range of approximately 150-155 new systems
* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6 million