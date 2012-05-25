Valero Port Arthur refinery reports SRU upset

BRIEF-AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
May 25 A sulfur recovery unit (SRU) malfunctioned on Friday at Valero Energy Corp's 292,000-barrels-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed by the refinery with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Thursday.
The filing said operations were working to stop emissions caused by the SRU No. 543 snag, while the cause of the upset was under investigation.
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says western Canadian gas producers in talks with TransCanada Corp about pipeline tolling agreement on natural gas mainline system